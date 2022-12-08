Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,631. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.