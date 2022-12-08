John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HPI opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.