John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of HPI opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
