John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $52.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 62.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $626,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

