John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $52.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
