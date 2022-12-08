JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $58.71 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

