JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 6,232 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,232 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $134,922.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 3,397 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $75,888.98.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 545,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,892. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in JFrog by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in JFrog by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.