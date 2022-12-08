Jet Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $86,164.78 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.20 million and $86,164.78 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010888 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00237476 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02838874 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $72,583.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.