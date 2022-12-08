Jefferies Financial Group Comments on RXO, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RXO)

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for RXO in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RXO’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RXO’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RXO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

RXO stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. RXO has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

