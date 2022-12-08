ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.63

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and traded as high as $61.38. ITOCHU shares last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 14,124 shares traded.

ITOCHU Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ITOCHU in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in ITOCHU by 7.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 4.1% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 539,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

