IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Down 4.3%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.04 and last traded at C$3.10. Approximately 53,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 118,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

The company has a market capitalization of C$319.49 million and a PE ratio of -14.04. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.45.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

