iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.10 and last traded at C$17.01. 298,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 441,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.91.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.90.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.