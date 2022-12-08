iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$67.74 and last traded at C$67.89. 828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.22.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.39.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

