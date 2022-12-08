iShares China Large-Cap ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 396,850 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average volume of 246,828 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.97. 2,292,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,134,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 369.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 103,241 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 181.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 276,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 178,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,759,000 after buying an additional 314,765 shares during the period.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

