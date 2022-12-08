IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.68

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 3493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQE from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get IQE alerts:

IQE Trading Down 17.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.