InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Shares Down 25%

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 244,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 51,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33.

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

