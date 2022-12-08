Invitoken (INVI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.51 Billion

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, Invitoken has traded down 2% against the dollar. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $77,199.79 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00009323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $926.98 or 0.05478345 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00505418 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,111.83 or 0.30210300 BTC.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

