Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SAP (SAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SAP (ETR: SAP) recently:

12/7/2022 – SAP was given a new €115.00 ($121.05) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/25/2022 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($126.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/21/2022 – SAP was given a new €130.00 ($136.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/18/2022 – SAP was given a new €90.00 ($94.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/17/2022 – SAP was given a new €116.00 ($122.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2022 – SAP was given a new €116.00 ($122.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2022 – SAP was given a new €105.00 ($110.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/26/2022 – SAP was given a new €110.00 ($115.79) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/26/2022 – SAP was given a new €115.00 ($121.05) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/26/2022 – SAP was given a new €115.00 ($121.05) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/25/2022 – SAP was given a new €115.00 ($121.05) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/25/2022 – SAP was given a new €107.00 ($112.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/25/2022 – SAP was given a new €111.00 ($116.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/21/2022 – SAP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €116.00 ($122.11).

10/20/2022 – SAP was given a new €115.00 ($121.05) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/13/2022 – SAP was given a new €111.00 ($116.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded down €0.80 ($0.84) during trading on Thursday, hitting €102.44 ($107.83). The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66. SAP SE has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($83.77) and a 12 month high of €125.40 ($132.00). The business’s 50-day moving average is €96.61 and its 200 day moving average is €91.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

