International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 26,667 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC decreased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,667 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,173,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,365,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 958,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,059,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASND traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.19. 11,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,482. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average of $100.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.