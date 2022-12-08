InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. 15,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 24,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

InspireMD Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

Further Reading

