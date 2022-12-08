Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ISIG stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

