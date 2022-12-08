Insider Selling: WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Sells $59,633.28 in Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $59,633.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $39.11 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. WesBanco had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $156.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

