Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total value of $1,691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,343.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.31. 1,826,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,077. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.12 and a 200-day moving average of $187.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
