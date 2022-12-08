Insider Selling: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) CAO Sells $129,000.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance
Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.32 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Topgolf Callaway Brands
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
