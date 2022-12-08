Insider Selling: Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) CEO Sells 689 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $77.85. 5,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

