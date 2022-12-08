Insider Selling: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Sells $101,373.72 in Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $101,373.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 1.3 %

NFBK stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.