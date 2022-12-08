Insider Selling: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Roulston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$37,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$507,717.50.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 0.3 %

Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,181. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.01 million and a PE ratio of -20.29. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

