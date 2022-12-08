Insider Selling: Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $73,566.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $61.94.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 36,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 446,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 70,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.