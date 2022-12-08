Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $636,444.64 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,540,750.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Datadog stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,365.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.44. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $186.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

