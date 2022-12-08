Insider Selling: CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Sells $12,611.60 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $12,611.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $17,449.60.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Lafair sold 1,645 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $16,499.35.

Shares of LAW opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $394.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. CS Disco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 222.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

LAW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on CS Disco to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CS Disco from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

