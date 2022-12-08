Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Sells 4,202 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $3.82 on Thursday, reaching $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 432,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,728. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

