Insider Selling: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Altus Group stock traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,844. Altus Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$41.27 and a 1-year high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$65.00.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

