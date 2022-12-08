Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Sells $510,664.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.7 %

ARE stock opened at $145.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

