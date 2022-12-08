Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Nick Wiles bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £100,800 ($122,911.84).

PayPoint Price Performance

LON:PAY traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 499.50 ($6.09). The company had a trading volume of 130,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,375. PayPoint plc has a 52-week low of GBX 490 ($5.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 700 ($8.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 561.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 582.92. The company has a market capitalization of £344.56 million and a PE ratio of 986.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.

Get PayPoint alerts:

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 1.72%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPoint Company Profile

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.58) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

(Get Rating)

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.