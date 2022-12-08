Insider Buying: NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Buys $16,632.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $16,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 823,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,860.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Najeeb Ghauri bought 1,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Najeeb Ghauri bought 7,500 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $4.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

NTWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetSol Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.