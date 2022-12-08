Insider Buying: Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Acquires $39,855.13 in Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,855.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,293.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 31,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 72.0% during the second quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 65,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

