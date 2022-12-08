Insider Buying: Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Acquires 37,000 Shares of Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $112,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,564.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Marc Adler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Jason Marc Adler acquired 22,700 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $68,781.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jason Marc Adler acquired 49,800 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $151,392.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jason Marc Adler acquired 81,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $238,140.00.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Cronos Group stock remained flat at $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 169,755 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cronos Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 313,718 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 944,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,115,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

