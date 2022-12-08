Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Trading Down 0.4%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

Institutional Trading of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

