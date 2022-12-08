INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Shares Up 2.8%

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 825,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 276,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.32.
INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter. INNOVATE had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.
INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.
