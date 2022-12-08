INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Shares Up 2.8%

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 825,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 276,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

INNOVATE Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Get INNOVATE alerts:

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter. INNOVATE had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INNOVATE

INNOVATE Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of INNOVATE by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of INNOVATE by 69.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of INNOVATE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in INNOVATE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.