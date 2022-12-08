Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Insider Sells £297,000 in Stock

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) insider Sebastian White sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.61), for a total value of £297,000 ($362,150.96).

Ingenta Stock Performance

Ingenta stock opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.46) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Ingenta plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70.03 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.95 ($1.65). The stock has a market cap of £17.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1,086.36.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

