InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 40,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 281,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in InflaRx by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 891.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.