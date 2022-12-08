Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.79 and traded as low as C$2.21. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 8,759 shares traded.

Indigo Books & Music Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67. The firm has a market cap of C$57.71 million and a P/E ratio of 27.75.

About Indigo Books & Music

(Get Rating)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.