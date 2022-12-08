Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.51. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 477 shares.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $47.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.07.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
