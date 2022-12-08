Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Up 1.7%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.80 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105.60 ($1.29). Approximately 359,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 711,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.80 ($1.27).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £422.57 million and a P/E ratio of 869.40.
Impact Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
