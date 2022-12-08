Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Trading Up 2.1%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 45,316 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 26,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Impac Mortgage Trading Down 7.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31.
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
