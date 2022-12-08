iExec RLC Price Hits $1.03 (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006109 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $83.25 million and $5.66 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010877 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048408 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00020993 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00236590 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003746 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.04844387 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $4,218,685.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

