Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €6.22 ($6.55). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.87 ($6.18), with a volume of 13,200 shares trading hands.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the first quarter worth $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter worth $574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

