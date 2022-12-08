Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Trading 6.3% Higher

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Rating) was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.85 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.52). Approximately 3,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 64,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.50. The firm has a market cap of £11.82 million and a P/E ratio of 106.25.

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

