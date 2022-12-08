HUNT Price Down 2.4% This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $51.63 million and $1.39 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HUNT Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

