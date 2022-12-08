Humanscape Price Reaches $0.0857 on Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $1.62 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

