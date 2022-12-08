Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Pavadi Capital LLC

Pavadi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 4.6% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $549.18 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

