HSBC Downgrades Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PCFBY opened at $6.19 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.