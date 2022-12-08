HSBC Downgrades Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of PCFBY opened at $6.19 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
